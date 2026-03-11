Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 1.22%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1834.9, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.43% in last one year as compared to a 6.86% gain in NIFTY and a 15.08% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1834.9, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 24010.95. The Sensex is at 77280.41, down 1.18%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has added around 7% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23253.65, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1831.8, up 0.59% on the day. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is up 9.43% in last one year as compared to a 6.86% gain in NIFTY and a 15.08% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 99.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

