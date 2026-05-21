Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 37.43% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 6.30% to Rs 882.51 croreNet profit of Sun TV Network declined 37.43% to Rs 232.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 370.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.30% to Rs 882.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 941.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.42% to Rs 1439.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1702.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 4334.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4019.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales882.51941.81 -6 4334.824019.87 8 OPM %44.2744.00 -50.3652.93 - PBDT488.36650.91 -25 2734.752813.01 -3 PBT390.41532.78 -27 2012.152272.42 -11 NP232.02370.79 -37 1439.581702.08 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:18 PM IST