Sun TV Network gets allotted 99,999 shares of SunRisers Leeds
The board of SunRisers Leeds (SRL) (Previously known as Northern Superchargers), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun TV Network, at its meeting held on 21 July 2026, has approved a bonus issue of 99,999 equity shares of face value of 1 GBP each to Sun TV Network.
Post completion of bonus issue, Sun TV Network will hold 1,00,000 equity shares of face value of 1 GBP each in SRL. There will be no change in the percentage of shareholding of the company in SRL. It will continue to remain a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 6:50 PM IST