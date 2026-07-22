Sun TV Network gets allotted 99,999 shares of SunRisers Leeds

The board of SunRisers Leeds (SRL) (Previously known as Northern Superchargers), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun TV Network, at its meeting held on 21 July 2026, has approved a bonus issue of 99,999 equity shares of face value of 1 GBP each to Sun TV Network.

Post completion of bonus issue, Sun TV Network will hold 1,00,000 equity shares of face value of 1 GBP each in SRL. There will be no change in the percentage of shareholding of the company in SRL. It will continue to remain a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.