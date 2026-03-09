Sundaram Brake Linings appoints Hari S as CFO
Sundaram Brake Linings said that its board has approved the appointment of Hari S as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from 9 March 2026.Hari S is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) with 30+ years of experience in finance, accounts, banking, taxation, project finance, and corporate financial management. He has served as GM (F&A) at NTADCL and Chief Finance Manager at ITI Limited, leading financial restructuring, consortium banking, fundraising, statutory compliance, and board-level reporting. Hari has extensive experience in corporate debt restructuring, multi-bank consortium management, and complex financial negotiations, with a proven record of turnaround management, profitability improvement, and strategic financial oversight across listed entities and large infrastructure projects.
Sundaram Brake Linings manufactures asbestos-free friction materials.
The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 0.89 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations for the period under review declined 4.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 84.19 crore.
First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 3:04 PM IST