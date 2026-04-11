Sundaram Brake Linings reports fire incident at its Plant I at Kariapatti, Tamil Nadu

Sundaram Brake Linings announced that on 10 April 2026, at around 09:55 P.M. (IST) a fire incident occurred at the factory of its Plant I situated at Kariapatti, Virudhunagar,Tamil Nadu.

Fire was controlled within time and fortunately, there were no casualty and injury to life. However, the affected operations will be temporarily shut. The extent of damage to assets and equipment is currently being evaluated, and a detailed estimate will be ascertained in due course.