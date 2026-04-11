Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundaram Brake Linings reports fire incident at its Plant I at Kariapatti, Tamil Nadu

Sundaram Brake Linings reports fire incident at its Plant I at Kariapatti, Tamil Nadu

Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
Sundaram Brake Linings announced that on 10 April 2026, at around 09:55 P.M. (IST) a fire incident occurred at the factory of its Plant I situated at Kariapatti, Virudhunagar,Tamil Nadu.

Fire was controlled within time and fortunately, there were no casualty and injury to life. However, the affected operations will be temporarily shut. The extent of damage to assets and equipment is currently being evaluated, and a detailed estimate will be ascertained in due course.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro arm acquires International Green Scapes for Rs 1,123-cr

Larsen & Toubro arm acquires International Green Scapes for Rs 1,123-cr

Airfloa Rail bags from Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala for LHB coach modules

Airfloa Rail bags from Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala for LHB coach modules

BJP unveils West Bengal poll manifesto, promises higher cash benefits and UCC

BJP unveils West Bengal poll manifesto, promises higher cash benefits and UCC

Vashu Bhagnani Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vashu Bhagnani Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Agri-Tech (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Agri-Tech (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTCS Share priceTCS Q4 ResultAuto Sector Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate todayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekRBI MPC Rates2nd PUC Result TimeLPG Crisis