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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundaram Clayton consolidated net profit rises 197.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sundaram Clayton consolidated net profit rises 197.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Sales decline 11.72% to Rs 518.11 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Clayton rose 197.05% to Rs 426.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.72% to Rs 518.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 586.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 252.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.34% to Rs 2025.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2259.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales518.11586.92 -12 2025.612259.30 -10 OPM %7.545.34 -5.234.19 - PBDT21.7320.24 7 20.3315.29 33 PBT-37.88-28.96 -31 -185.46-157.82 -18 NP426.41143.55 197 252.38-10.65 LP

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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