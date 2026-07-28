Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.64% to Rs 591.65 croreNet Loss of Sundaram Clayton reported to Rs 59.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 57.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.64% to Rs 591.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 511.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales591.65511.64 16 OPM %2.013.16 -PBDT-5.30-6.26 15 PBT-53.09-52.07 -2 NP-59.33-57.76 -3
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 1:05 PM IST