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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 0.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 0.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 13.34% to Rs 2560.40 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 0.22% to Rs 554.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 552.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 2560.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2259.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.55% to Rs 2058.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1879.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.59% to Rs 9808.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8485.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2560.402259.05 13 9808.928485.63 16 OPM %78.7683.70 -78.3380.35 - PBDT848.62828.06 2 3001.852669.95 12 PBT781.63764.78 2 2756.182447.39 13 NP554.17552.98 0 2058.861879.44 10

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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