Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 0.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.34% to Rs 2560.40 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 0.22% to Rs 554.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 552.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 2560.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2259.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.55% to Rs 2058.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1879.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.59% to Rs 9808.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8485.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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