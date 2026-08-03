Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 33.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 2644.13 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 33.88% to Rs 636.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 475.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 2644.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2348.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2644.132348.9378.0676.21826.73631.19767.19575.32636.19475.21

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