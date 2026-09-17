Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 36.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 502.94 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Home Finance rose 36.62% to Rs 85.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 502.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 453.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.502.94453.8777.6077.89116.1986.14109.6679.9885.1462.32

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