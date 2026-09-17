Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 36.62% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 502.94 croreNet profit of Sundaram Home Finance rose 36.62% to Rs 85.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 502.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 453.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales502.94453.87 11 OPM %77.6077.89 -PBDT116.1986.14 35 PBT109.6679.98 37 NP85.1462.32 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST