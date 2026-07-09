Sundrop Brands announces merger of subsidiaries
Sundrop Brands announced that the board of Del Monte Foods (DMF / Transferee Company), a material wholly-owned subsidiary company and Del Monte Foods India (North) (DMFN / Transferor Company), the wholly-owned subsidiary of DMF and also a step-down subsidiary company, at their respective board meetings held today i.e., 09 July 2026 have approved the scheme of amalgamation between DMF and DMFN.
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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 1:04 PM IST