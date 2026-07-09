Sundrop Brands announces merger of subsidiaries

Sundrop Brands announced that the board of Del Monte Foods (DMF / Transferee Company), a material wholly-owned subsidiary company and Del Monte Foods India (North) (DMFN / Transferor Company), the wholly-owned subsidiary of DMF and also a step-down subsidiary company, at their respective board meetings held today i.e., 09 July 2026 have approved the scheme of amalgamation between DMF and DMFN.