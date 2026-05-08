Sundrop Brands reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 27.35% to Rs 386.22 croreNet profit of Sundrop Brands reported to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 114.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 386.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 303.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 20.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 109.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 72.46% to Rs 1547.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 897.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales386.22303.28 27 1547.20897.14 72 OPM %5.48-0.12 -3.822.93 - PBDT21.580.97 2125 60.0826.88 124 PBT13.24-8.37 LP 27.191.13 2306 NP9.85-114.05 LP 20.13-109.89 LP
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST