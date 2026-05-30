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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunflag Iron & Steel Company standalone net profit declines 20.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company standalone net profit declines 20.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 1000.69 crore

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company declined 20.64% to Rs 33.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 1000.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 883.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.06% to Rs 200.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 3939.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3535.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1000.69883.11 13 3939.383535.59 11 OPM %12.4011.37 -12.1011.01 - PBDT109.3881.22 35 420.98315.88 33 PBT81.0154.82 48 307.81211.43 46 NP33.9542.78 -21 200.66161.75 24

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

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