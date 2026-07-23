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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sungold Capital standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sungold Capital standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales decline 9.30% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Sungold Capital declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.30% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.390.43 -9 OPM %2.5637.21 -PBDT0.010.14 -93 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.010.04 -75

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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