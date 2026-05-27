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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales decline 24.39% to Rs 44.98 crore

Net profit of Sunil Agro Foods rose 340.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.39% to Rs 44.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.75% to Rs 195.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 228.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales44.9859.49 -24 195.13228.90 -15 OPM %3.561.85 -2.931.22 - PBDT0.660.43 53 2.200.22 900 PBT0.270.02 1250 0.62-1.44 LP NP0.220.05 340 0.40-1.09 LP

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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