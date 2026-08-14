Sunil Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 49.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.12% to Rs 18.99 crore

Net profit of Sunil Healthcare declined 49.45% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.12% to Rs 18.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.18.9922.6415.3814.491.662.690.201.030.460.91

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