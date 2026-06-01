Sunil Industries standalone net profit declines 47.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 88.68% to Rs 59.85 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries declined 47.27% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 88.68% to Rs 59.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.95% to Rs 4.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.54% to Rs 226.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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