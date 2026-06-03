Sunita Bonds & Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net loss of Sunita Bonds & Holdings reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4300.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

0.250.020.880.02-84.00-700.004.55-800.00-0.210.010.040.01-0.210.010.040.01-0.210.010.030.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News