Sunrakshakk Industries India consolidated net profit rises 130.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 120.64% to Rs 276.33 crore

Net profit of Sunrakshakk Industries India rose 130.67% to Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 120.64% to Rs 276.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.276.33125.248.189.2821.5910.8319.298.0115.046.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News