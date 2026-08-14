Sunrakshakk Industries India consolidated net profit rises 130.67% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 120.64% to Rs 276.33 croreNet profit of Sunrakshakk Industries India rose 130.67% to Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 120.64% to Rs 276.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales276.33125.24 121 OPM %8.189.28 -PBDT21.5910.83 99 PBT19.298.01 141 NP15.046.52 131
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:33 PM IST