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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunrakshakk Industries India consolidated net profit rises 87.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sunrakshakk Industries India consolidated net profit rises 87.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

Sales rise 92.32% to Rs 197.59 crore

Net profit of Sunrakshakk Industries India rose 87.89% to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 92.32% to Rs 197.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 217.71% to Rs 34.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 237.34% to Rs 607.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales197.59102.74 92 607.75180.16 237 OPM %10.1911.09 -9.6614.24 - PBDT20.1311.37 77 58.0824.95 133 PBT15.687.94 97 44.3514.12 214 NP12.106.44 88 34.9811.01 218

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

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