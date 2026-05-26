Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 88.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 88.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales decline 35.88% to Rs 0.84 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 88.06% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.88% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.98% to Rs 2.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.81% to Rs 4.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.841.31 -36 4.935.72 -14 OPM %42.8661.83 -62.2765.91 - PBDT0.360.81 -56 3.073.77 -19 PBT0.260.79 -67 2.933.70 -21 NP0.161.34 -88 2.253.26 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

J A Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

J A Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

MFS Intercorp reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

MFS Intercorp reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shyam Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shyam Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Adinath Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Adinath Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Deepak Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Deepak Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026CNG Price HikeUS Iran StrikesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table