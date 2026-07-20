Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 89.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders rose 89.74% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.371.1468.6156.140.940.640.810.630.740.39

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