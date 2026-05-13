Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 0.58% to Rs 109.67 croreNet profit of Sunshield Chemicals rose 85.71% to Rs 10.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.58% to Rs 109.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 103.16% to Rs 29.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 440.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 365.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales109.67110.31 -1 440.91365.79 21 OPM %15.0510.44 -11.849.23 - PBDT16.8410.10 67 50.2627.81 81 PBT14.127.58 86 39.5518.04 119 NP10.665.74 86 29.6014.57 103
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST