Sunshine Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 0.97 croreNet Loss of Sunshine Capital reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 29.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.20% to Rs 5.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.97-2.01 LP 5.348.93 -40 OPM %50.52288.56 -566.2915.79 - PBDT0.49-5.83 LP 30.241.36 2124 PBT0.24-5.92 LP 29.991.27 2261 NP-0.06-7.87 99 29.33-0.68 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:09 AM IST