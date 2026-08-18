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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunshine Pictures IPO subscribed 4.33 times

Sunshine Pictures IPO subscribed 4.33 times

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 2.37 crore shares as against 54.86 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Sunshine Pictures received bids for 2,37,65,650 shares as against 54,86,051 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (18 August 2026). The issue was subscribed 4.33 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 18 August 2026 and it will close on 20 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 342 and 360 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 41 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,428 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 125 crore by Sathishkumar T and Anitha S.

 

The offer consists of both a fresh issue and an offer for sale component (OFS). The fresh issue will include 48,00,034 shares aggregating up to Rs 172.80 crore at the upper price band of Rs 360. OFS includes 30,37,157 shares of Rs 10 aggregating up to Rs 109.3 crore at upper price band of Rs 360. The total number of shares and aggregate amount are 78,37,191 shares aggregating up to Rs 282.14 crore at upper price band of Rs 360.

Promoters Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Shefali Shah will offload a part of their stake in the OFS. SPL plans to utilize Rs 112.5 crore towards working capital requirements and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

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Sunshine Pictures (SPL) is a content production house engaged in creating, producing, marketing and distributing films, TV serials and web series. The company has produced popular films such as Force, Commando, Holiday, Force 2, Commando 2 and The Kerala Story. It currently has multiple projects in production and development, including films and web series scheduled for release in FY27. However, its revenue and profitability remain dependent on the commercial success and audience acceptance of its content, making earnings inherently unpredictable.

Ahead of the IPO, Sunshine Pictures on Monday, 11 August 2026, raised Rs 84.64 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 23.51 lakh shares at Rs 360 each to 9 anchor investors.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 5:16 PM IST