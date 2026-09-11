Sunshine Pictures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SRG Housing Finance Ltd, CSM Technologies Ltd, Palash Securities Ltd and Sreeleathers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2026.

SRG Housing Finance Ltd, CSM Technologies Ltd, Palash Securities Ltd and Sreeleathers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2026.

Sunshine Pictures Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 407.45 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

SRG Housing Finance Ltd tumbled 19.98% to Rs 152.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2542 shares in the past one month.

CSM Technologies Ltd lost 14.98% to Rs 81.53. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15851 shares in the past one month.

Palash Securities Ltd slipped 10.55% to Rs 89. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 192 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 308 shares in the past one month.

Sreeleathers Ltd plummeted 9.99% to Rs 333.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6165 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8668 shares in the past one month.

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