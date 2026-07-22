Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 26.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.72% to Rs 191.56 crore

Net profit of Sunteck Realty rose 26.47% to Rs 42.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 191.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 188.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.191.56188.3234.9725.3556.3746.0952.4842.6542.2833.43

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