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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 26.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 26.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 64.54% to Rs 339.04 crore

Net profit of Sunteck Realty rose 26.51% to Rs 63.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.54% to Rs 339.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 206.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.96% to Rs 204.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.73% to Rs 1123.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 853.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales339.04206.05 65 1123.84853.13 32 OPM %28.5033.33 -27.1221.78 - PBDT86.2970.19 23 282.49196.33 44 PBT82.5467.43 22 268.01183.46 46 NP63.7550.39 27 204.37150.32 36

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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