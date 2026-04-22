Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 26.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 64.54% to Rs 339.04 crore

Net profit of Sunteck Realty rose 26.51% to Rs 63.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.54% to Rs 339.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 206.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.96% to Rs 204.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.73% to Rs 1123.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 853.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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