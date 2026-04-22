Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 26.51% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 64.54% to Rs 339.04 croreNet profit of Sunteck Realty rose 26.51% to Rs 63.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.54% to Rs 339.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 206.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.96% to Rs 204.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.73% to Rs 1123.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 853.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales339.04206.05 65 1123.84853.13 32 OPM %28.5033.33 -27.1221.78 - PBDT86.2970.19 23 282.49196.33 44 PBT82.5467.43 22 268.01183.46 46 NP63.7550.39 27 204.37150.32 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST