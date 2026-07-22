Sunteck Realty slips after Q1 PAT slides 34% QoQ to Rs 42 cr

Sunteck Realty declined 5.69% to Rs 297.60 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 33.68% to Rs 42.28 crore on a 43.5% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 191.56 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q4 FY26.

The company reported a 26.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.3 crore on a 1.72% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 191.56 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 52.48 crore, up 23.06% from Rs 42.65 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBITDA jumped 40% to Rs 67 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 48 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin improved to 35% in Q1 FY27 as against 25% in Q1 FY26.

Pre-sales jumped 19.79% to Rs 787 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 657 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Collections stood at Rs 409 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a 16.52% YoY increase from Rs 351 crore in Q1 FY26.

Meanwhile, the company's board approved an enabling resolution to raise up to Rs 2,250 crore through various modes, including QIP, FPO, ADRs, GDRs, rights issue, preferential issue, FCCBs and debt securities. The proposed fundraising comprises up to Rs 1,500 crore through non-convertible debt via private placement and up to Rs 750 crore through equity shares or convertible securities, subject to shareholders' approval. The company clarified that no specific issue details have been finalized.

Sunteck Realty is a Mumbai-based luxury real estate developer with a development portfolio of 50 million square feet across 32 projects.

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