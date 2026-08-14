Super Crop Safe standalone net profit rises 162.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 96.52% to Rs 18.65 croreNet profit of Super Crop Safe rose 162.00% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 96.52% to Rs 18.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.659.49 97 OPM %9.1710.33 -PBDT1.410.61 131 PBT1.300.50 160 NP1.310.50 162
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:07 PM IST