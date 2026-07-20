Super Sales India standalone net profit rises 411.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.63% to Rs 112.30 crore

Net profit of Super Sales India rose 411.36% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 112.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 98.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.112.3098.8315.078.4316.528.4010.932.259.001.76

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