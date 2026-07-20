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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Super Sales India standalone net profit rises 411.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Super Sales India standalone net profit rises 411.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 13.63% to Rs 112.30 crore

Net profit of Super Sales India rose 411.36% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 112.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 98.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales112.3098.83 14 OPM %15.078.43 -PBDT16.528.40 97 PBT10.932.25 386 NP9.001.76 411

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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