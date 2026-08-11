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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Super Tannery consolidated net profit rises 11.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Super Tannery consolidated net profit rises 11.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 11.53% to Rs 72.05 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery rose 11.47% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.53% to Rs 72.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales72.0564.60 12 OPM %8.808.82 -PBDT5.305.01 6 PBT3.353.08 9 NP2.432.18 11

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST