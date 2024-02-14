Superhouse consolidated net profit declines 77.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 26.12% to Rs 140.38 croreNet profit of Superhouse declined 77.25% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 26.12% to Rs 140.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 190.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales140.38190.02 -26 OPM %4.609.90 -PBDT7.1815.84 -55 PBT2.7611.90 -77 NP2.079.10 -77
