Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Superhouse consolidated net profit declines 77.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:58 PM IST
Sales decline 26.12% to Rs 140.38 crore
Net profit of Superhouse declined 77.25% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 26.12% to Rs 140.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 190.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales140.38190.02 -26 OPM %4.609.90 -PBDT7.1815.84 -55 PBT2.7611.90 -77 NP2.079.10 -77
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hampton Sky Realty consolidated net profit declines 6.04% in the December 2023 quarter

India Cements consolidated net profit declines 99.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Deepak Fertilizers &amp; Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 76.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Aether Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 2.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO ends with 1.53x subscription

Sensex rises 268 pts, Nifty closes above 21,800, VIX slides 2.35%

Japanese stocks slump from 34 year high

Sula Vineyards Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Kanoria Energy &amp; Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 66.12% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon