Superhouse reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.56 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 0.21% to Rs 156.82 croreNet profit of Superhouse reported to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 156.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 156.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales156.82156.49 0 OPM %6.424.54 -PBDT9.605.46 76 PBT5.040.75 572 NP3.56-0.28 LP
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:52 PM IST