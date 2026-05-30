Superior Industrial Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 34.57% to Rs 9.71 croreNet loss of Superior Industrial Enterprises reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.57% to Rs 9.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 82.22% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.93% to Rs 40.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.7114.84 -35 40.4343.91 -8 OPM %10.616.47 -7.406.33 - PBDT0.646.04 -89 2.818.86 -68 PBT0.425.92 -93 2.168.32 -74 NP-0.125.56 PL 1.367.65 -82
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:01 AM IST