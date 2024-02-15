Superior Industrial Enterprises standalone net profit declines 6.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.81% to Rs 2.31 crore

Net profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises declined 6.56% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.81% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2.312.6824.2423.880.610.650.570.610.570.61