Supertex Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.39% to Rs 8.32 crore

Net profit of Supertex Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.39% to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.77% to Rs 47.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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