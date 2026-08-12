Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 117.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.49% to Rs 24.01 crore

Net profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 117.07% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.49% to Rs 24.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.24.0118.2657.7349.784.682.922.911.622.671.23

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