Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 288.89% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 59.25% to Rs 23.49 croreNet profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 288.89% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.25% to Rs 23.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 591.23% to Rs 7.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 85.28% to Rs 87.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.4914.75 59 87.8647.42 85 OPM %60.6652.27 -54.4749.37 - PBDT4.091.92 113 14.425.75 151 PBT2.780.60 363 8.851.00 785 NP2.800.72 289 7.881.14 591
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:10 AM IST