Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 55.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 90.72% to Rs 7.19 croreNet profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 55.17% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 90.72% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7.193.77 91 OPM %53.9658.09 -PBDT1.400.94 49 PBT0.660.57 16 NP0.450.29 55
