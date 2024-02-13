Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 55.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 90.72% to Rs 7.19 crore
Net profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 55.17% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 90.72% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7.193.77 91 OPM %53.9658.09 -PBDT1.400.94 49 PBT0.660.57 16 NP0.450.29 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supra Industrial Resources reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Embark on a Shopper's Paradise: The "Pacific Winter Shopping Festival" Takes Over All Pacific Malls!

Exciting Black Friday Deals Await Shoppers at all outlets of Pacific Malls

Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 12.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Wallfort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 45.66% in the December 2023 quarter

Berger Paints plans to set up new unit in Khordha, Odisha

Siemens rises as Q1 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 463 cr

NTPC commissions 14 MW of 40 MW Ayodhya Solar PV Project

Hindalco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon