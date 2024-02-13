Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 55.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 90.72% to Rs 7.19 crore

Net profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 55.17% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 90.72% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.7.193.7753.9658.091.400.940.660.570.450.29