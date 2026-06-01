Supra Trends reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 2877.78% to Rs 2.68 croreNet Loss of Supra Trends reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2877.78% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11144.44% to Rs 10.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.680.09 2878 10.120.09 11144 OPM %-13.06-1011.11 --9.49-1344.44 - PBDT-0.30-0.84 64 -0.71-1.11 36 PBT-0.38-0.87 56 -1.20-1.17 -3 NP-0.45-0.87 48 -1.27-1.17 -9
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:10 AM IST