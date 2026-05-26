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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 161.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 161.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 18.82% to Rs 1041.93 crore

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering rose 161.05% to Rs 71.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.82% to Rs 1041.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 876.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.01% to Rs 182.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 3824.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3276.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1041.93876.92 19 3824.823276.95 17 OPM %11.569.92 -10.3710.17 - PBDT137.4982.60 66 448.91319.19 41 PBT97.2450.20 94 298.03197.36 51 NP71.1127.24 161 182.6799.27 84

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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