Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 161.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.82% to Rs 1041.93 crore

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering rose 161.05% to Rs 71.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.82% to Rs 1041.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 876.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.01% to Rs 182.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 3824.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3276.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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