Suprajit Engineering spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 161% YoY to Rs 71 cr

Suprajit Engineering surged 9.26% to Rs 486.65 after the company reported a 161.04% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 71.11 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 27.24 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 18.81% year-on-year to Rs 1,041.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax climbed 93.70% to Rs 97.24 crore during the quarter, compared with the year-ago period.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported an 84.01% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 182.67 crore, while revenue from operations increased 16.7% year-on-year to Rs 3,824.82 crore compared with FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Suprajit Engineering is engaged in the business of manufacturing auto components consisting mainly of control cables, speedo cables, auto lamps, and other components for automobiles and caters to both domestic and international markets.

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