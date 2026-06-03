Supreme Commercial Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 31.74% to Rs 3.86 croreNet loss of Supreme Commercial Enterprises reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.74% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.67% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.95% to Rs 11.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.862.93 32 11.498.21 40 OPM %16.588.19 -21.247.43 - PBDT0.570.24 138 2.140.61 251 PBT0.450.24 88 1.700.61 179 NP-0.110.15 PL 0.850.43 98
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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 1:04 PM IST