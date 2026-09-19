Supreme Engineering standalone net profit rises 2028.57% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 51.55% to Rs 4.07 croreNet profit of Supreme Engineering rose 2028.57% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 51.55% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.078.40 -52 OPM %-0.986.67 -PBDT-0.280.47 PL PBT-0.710.06 PL NP1.490.07 2029
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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST