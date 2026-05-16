Supreme Holdings & Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1223.53% to Rs 2.25 crore

Net Loss of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1223.53% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.29% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 94.25% to Rs 3.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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