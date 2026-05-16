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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supreme Holdings & Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 1223.53% to Rs 2.25 crore

Net Loss of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1223.53% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.29% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 94.25% to Rs 3.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.250.17 1224 3.8166.23 -94 OPM %-32.00-1600.00 --77.1716.10 - PBDT0.07-1.48 LP 0.9814.20 -93 PBT-0.02-1.59 99 0.6113.83 -96 NP-0.08-1.69 95 0.3910.50 -96

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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