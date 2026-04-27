Supreme Inds Q4 PAT jumps 48% YoY to Rs 434 cr

Supreme Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 433.57 crore in Q4 FY26, up 47.50% YoY from Rs 293.94 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined 16.06% YoY to Rs 2,686.94 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 553.03 crore in the Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 50.63%.

Operating profit jumped 49.59% YoY to Rs 623.50 crore during the period under review. Operating profit margin stood at 17.63% in Q4 FY26, compared to 13.71% in Q4 FY25.

The company has a total cash surplus of Rs 648 crore as of 31st March 2026 as against a cash surplus of Rs 944 crore as of 31st March 2025. The overall turnover of value-added products increased to Rs 4,677 crore as compared to Rs 4,060 crore in the previous year, registering a growth of 15%.

Supreme Industries has proposed to commit capex of over Rs 1,000 crore during FY2627, including carry-forward commitments from the previous year. The planned capex is primarily aimed at strengthening manufacturing capabilities, expanding capacity, enhancing product offerings, and advancing sustainability initiatives. The investment will help increase the companys annual installed capacity by nearly 1.1 lakh MT, taking total capacity to 1.35 million MTPA. The entire capex will be funded through internal accruals.

The capex will be deployed across greenfield projects for plastic piping systems at Patna, Jammu, and Gadegaon, along with a new facility for material handling products at Malanpur in Madhya Pradesh. It will also support brownfield expansions at multiple existing locations, including balancing equipment additions and debottlenecking initiatives to improve operational efficiencies. Further, funds will be used for expanding the product portfolio through new SKUs across business divisions, replacing select old equipment with modern energy-efficient machinery to enhance productivity and cost efficiency, and investing in sustainability initiatives such as increased use of renewable energy, water conservation measures, and other environment-friendly projects.

M. P. Taparia, managing director, Supreme Industries, said, The financial year 202526 was a challenging year marked by volatility in raw material prices, prolonged unseasonal rainfall, subdued infrastructure spending, and geopolitical uncertainties. PVC resin price volatility and extended monsoon conditions impacted demand, particularly in the agriculture segment.

Despite these challenges, the company delivered healthy volume growth across its diversified product portfolio, underpinned by its strong domestic market orientation, wide product range, robust distribution network, and disciplined execution.

The Plastic Piping Systems business retained its leadership position, aided by continued expansion of value-added products, launch of new systems, and capacity augmentation across various locations. The company further expanded its portfolio by introducing new SKUs and systems catering to diverse applications, in line with the evolving requirements of a growing economy. With a wider range of electrofusion and olefin fittings, the company entered the industrial piping systems segment, thereby opening additional business opportunities. During the year, the government announced large infrastructure investments, which are expected to support demand for water supply networks under the Har Ghar Jal initiative and the expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) infrastructure for household usage.

The company continued to implement a prudent and well-defined business strategy, anchored on five key pillars: innovation, smart manufacturing, strong relationships with channel partners, effective customer service, and deeper reach across the country.

The company is happy to announce that its new product segment in the Windows & Doors division at Kanpur Dehat in U.P. has gone into production effective 1st March 2026. The product is well received by the market. The company expects to sell the capacity by next year, which will also enable it to expand capacity at the same site. The company's consumer and packaging businesses delivered stable to encouraging performance, with targeted product innovations, customer diversification, and a focus on value-added offerings. The industrial segment, however, continued to witness a demand slowdown from OEM customers.

Export performance witnessed moderation due to geopolitical developments and tariff-related disruptions; however, the company remains optimistic and is making focused efforts to boost exports of company products to avail the emerging opportunities with many free trade agreements already signed by India and some that are in progress, which would enable the country to boost exports of manufactured goods. Looking ahead, the Indian economy remains well positioned for sustained growth driven by domestic consumption, infrastructure development, and policy support. With its strong balance sheet, zero debt, expanding manufacturing base, technology leadership, and diversified business model, the company is confident of delivering improved performance in the coming year and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the board of the company has also approved a dividend of Rs 25 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each. Those shareholders who have shares of the company in their demat accounts as of June 26, 2026, will be eligible for this dividend payout.

Supreme Industries is engaged mainly in the production of plastic products and operates in various product categories like plastic piping systems, cross-laminated films & products, protective packaging products, industrial molded components, molded furniture, storage & material handling products, performance packaging films, and composite LPG cylinders.

Shares of Supreme Industries rose 0.82% to close at Rs 3,691.35 on the BSE.