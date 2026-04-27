Supreme Industries consolidated net profit rises 47.50% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 16.54% to Rs 3527.66 croreNet profit of Supreme Industries rose 47.50% to Rs 433.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 293.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.54% to Rs 3527.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3027.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.72% to Rs 953.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 960.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.38% to Rs 11217.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10446.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3527.663027.07 17 11217.6810446.25 7 OPM %17.6613.75 -13.8513.70 - PBDT674.42458.51 47 1670.191597.65 5 PBT553.03367.15 51 1241.911239.03 0 NP433.57293.94 48 953.98960.88 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 2:04 PM IST