Supreme Infrastructure India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 189.90% to Rs 24.12 crore

Net Loss of Supreme Infrastructure India reported to Rs 59.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 399.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 189.90% to Rs 24.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.24.128.325.35-34.50-58.07-398.71-59.17-399.92-59.16-399.91

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