Supreme Petrochem Q4 PAT jumps 57% YoY to Rs 168 cr

Supreme Petrochem reported a 57.21% YoY rise in standalone net profit to Rs 168.04 crore on a 3.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,584.63 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 232.11 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 142.89 crore in Q4 FY25. The firm reported an exceptional item of Rs 2.88 crore during the quarter.

Total EBITDA jumped 61.4% to Rs 263.8 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 163.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Total EBITDA margin improved by 602 basis points (bps) to 16.51% in Q4 FY26, compared with 10.49% in Q4 FY25.

Total sales volume of the companys manufactured products increased by 5.4% in Q4 FY26 to 100,664 MT from 95,556 MT in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit fell 16.19% YoY to Rs 327.31 crore, while revenue declined 11.37% YoY to Rs 5,338.40 crore in FY26 compared with FY25.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the AGM. Shareholders on record as of 14 July 2026 will be eligible, and the dividend will be paid on or after 1 August 2026.

Supreme Petrochem (SPL) is engaged in the styrenics business and manufactures polystyrene (PS), expandable polystyrene (EPS), masterbatches and compounds of styrenics and other polymers, as well as extruded polystyrene insulation boards (XPS). The companys manufacturing facilities are located in Amdoshi, District Raigad, Maharashtra, and Manali New Town, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The counter fell 1.01% to settle at Rs 813.40 on Friday, 24 April 2026.